Jade Cargill Sends Invite To Cardi B Following Dynamite

Cardi B has made her love of wrestling known in the past, but it seems WWE isn’t all that she watches. During last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Cardi commented on Jade Cargill dismissing Trina during a backstage segment when the rapper appeared to back up Diamante.

Cardi wrote: “MY MOOD ALWAYS!”

Cargill replied: “Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through.”