wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Still Adjusting To Her Time In WWE: ‘I’m Just Taking It Day By Day’
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with USA Today, Jade Cargill noted that she’s still adjusting to the work and schedule of WWE after signing with the company last year. Here are highlights:
On her ‘crazy journey’ learning in WWE: “I came in so gung ho and so much pressure on my shoulders. But it’s so many things, not just inside the ring, but outside the ring that you have to discover when you work for WWE.”
On her hectic schedule: “It’s hard to even catch a breath. It’s not enough time, I would say, to breathe and just say I did it, because you’re on to the next thing. I’m just taking it day by day. I’m being very understanding with myself.”
