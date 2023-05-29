Jade Cargill Defeats Taya Valkryie, Loses TBS Title to Kris Statlander At AEW Double Or Nothing

Jade Cargill has suffered the first loss of her career when a returning Kris Statlander defeated her at AEW Double or Nothing. Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain her title and go 60 – 0 on the PPV. After the win, Mark Sterling said Cargill would take on anyone, anywhere which led to Statlander coming out and pinning her to win the title.

The win ends Cargill’s undefeated streak and her TBS Title run at 509 days, having won the inaugural championship on the January 5th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. The win marks Statlander’s first run with the title. You can see highlights from the match below.

