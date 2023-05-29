wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Defeats Taya Valkryie, Loses TBS Title to Kris Statlander At AEW Double Or Nothing
Jade Cargill has suffered the first loss of her career when a returning Kris Statlander defeated her at AEW Double or Nothing. Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain her title and go 60 – 0 on the PPV. After the win, Mark Sterling said Cargill would take on anyone, anywhere which led to Statlander coming out and pinning her to win the title.
The win ends Cargill’s undefeated streak and her TBS Title run at 509 days, having won the inaugural championship on the January 5th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. The win marks Statlander’s first run with the title. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>
Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is ready to defend the title for the 60th time!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/bvrCiH4anp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
.@thetayavalkyrie takes control and takes out Smart @MarkSterlingEsq!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/3wMnJdQjw5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
STRONG.
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/K9Hv6bZwFt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
Face PLANTED!@theTayavalkyrie
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/2sISbfLDoW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
JADED.
TBS Champion @Jade_cargill!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/yJ2AwjdnWK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
After her 60th title defense, TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill's open challenge has just been answered by none other than @callmekrisstat!!!
Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/fVjgrTiTeE
🌐: https://t.co/RLL4ZBJoGf pic.twitter.com/hEcsEbxQl8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2023
