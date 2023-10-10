wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Teases Appearing On WWE NXT
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
Jade Cargill may be appearing on tonight’s WWE NXT, if her Twitter account is any indication. The newly-signed WWE star posted to her account with a photo of her phone that had Shawn Michaels calling her, writing:
“I wonder what he wants #WWENXT”
Cargill has yet to be confirmed for the show, though it is stacked with several big names including John Cena, Asuka, and Paul Heyman.
I wonder what he wants 😈😇🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BR7Ai4aK08
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 10, 2023
