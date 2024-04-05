Jade Cargill Thanks Fans Following First Day Of WWE World

Jade Cargill was at WWE World for the first day of the WrestleMania weekend fan experience, and she took to Twitter after to express her appreciation to fans. Cargill posted to her account late on Thursday night to comment on meeting with fans at the experience, as you can see below.

Cargill wrote:

“I know it is late but I must note today showed me that it is all worth it. Thank you to everyone who showed up. I do apologize to the ppl I wasn’t able to meet however you will never go unnoticed. Time is money and I appreciate you guys spending time in line”

Cargill will team with Bianca Belair and Naomi against Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on night one of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday.