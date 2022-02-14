wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Thinks AEW Should Have Put Her In a Super Bowl Ad
February 13, 2022 | Posted by
Jade Cargill thinks AEW would have been well-served to put her on TV screens during the Super Bowl, taking to social media to comment. Cargill took to Twitter on Sunday to say that the company could have gotten “more eyes on the product” by putting her in an ad, writing:
“All you had to do @AEW is show my fine ass in a Super Bowl commercial and ppl would have been like “who is SHE”? Lol jk jkkkkkk”
“Could have got more eyes on the product @AEW”
All you had to do @AEW is show my fine ass in a Super Bowl commercial and ppl would have been like “who is SHE” 👀👀👀? Lol jk jkkkkkk
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 14, 2022
Could have got more eyes on the product @AEW 😅😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/L9UJJKSHhk
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) February 14, 2022
