Jade Cargill Retains TBS Title At AEW Double Or Nothing, Athena & Stokely Hathaway Debut (Clips)
Jade Cargill remains your TBS Champion after a win at AEW Double Or Nothing in a match that saw Athena and the former Malcolm Bivens debut. Cargill defeated Anna Jay on tonight’s show after Bivens, once again going by his old ring name of Stokely Hathaway, came to the ring and distracted Jay.
After the match, Cargill and The Baddies prepared to deliver a beatdown to Jay when Kris Statlander came out for the save. Before things could come to blows, Athena came out to the ring and joined Jay and Statlander in facing off with the heels, who exited the ring.
Bivens was released from WWE at the end of April. Athena, the former Ember Moon, has been working the indies since her WWE release in November. Tony Khan announced after the match that both Hathaway and Athena had signed with the company.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
#DarkOrder's @annajay___ makes her way to the ring for this TBS Championship match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Kx3BXtyIEq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Your undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/ABcsW7I2n5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Huge move by @annajay___ ! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/AwL9388qa7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Counter by @annajay___ sends TBS champ @Jade_Cargill flying into the metal post! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/oZYZ59xnCI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
What an amazing counter by @annajay___ to lock in the #QueenSlayer on the TBS Champ! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/MwhONDfYEX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
What is #StokelyHathaway doing here! @annajay___ distracted from the match and @Jade_Cargill takes advantage! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/qCPugqrAwR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
It's the Fallen Goddess @AthenaPalmer_FG here at #AEWDoN! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/mi73zYbYch
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Welcome to the team, Stokely!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/L8oedt7iKq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
It’s official! @AthenaPalmer_FG is ALL ELITE!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/k1Z48QuLJO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
