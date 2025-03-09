wrestling / News

Jade Cargill, Trish Stratus, & Roxanne Perez Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill WWE Raw 4-8-24, Kelly Kelly Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez celebrating their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title win with Dominik Mysterio, Iyo Sky after her Women’s World Title victory on Raw, Charlotte Flair’s gym selfie, Xavier Woods, Roxanne Perez, Jade Cargill after her shocking return at Elimination Chamber, Trish Stratus taking part in a new photoshoot, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

