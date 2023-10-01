wrestling / News

Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included the newly signed Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, Ludwig Kaiser carving the stone at the gym, Katana Chance, Charlotte Flair hanging out with John Cena on WWE SmackDown, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

