wrestling / News

Jade Cargill, Scarlett, & Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

June 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill WWE Raw 4-8-24, Kelly Kelly Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos include Scarlett showcasing why she’s dangerous by design, Jade Cargill explaining that bruise are just the icing of this game, Kofi Kingston getting in a training session, Michin enjoying a night out watching Hamilton, former Women’s Champ Zelina Vega posing with her title, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jade Cargill, Scarlett, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading