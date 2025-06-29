wrestling / News
Jade Cargill, Scarlett, & Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
June 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos include Scarlett showcasing why she’s dangerous by design, Jade Cargill explaining that bruise are just the icing of this game, Kofi Kingston getting in a training session, Michin enjoying a night out watching Hamilton, former Women’s Champ Zelina Vega posing with her title, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/mQ2AKdB03i pic.twitter.com/5KaGne6hqA
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2025
