Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Dakota Kai Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks Jade Cargill in a stunning outfit by Skims, Bianca Belair holding a koala in Australia, Giovanni Vinci showing why he doesn’t skimp on leg day, Zelina Vega, Tiffany Stratton, Dakota Kai training with former UFC champion Israel Adesanya, Michin in her gladiator gear, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Gb2tFG0KKn pic.twitter.com/ZrhFuQDX6i — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2024