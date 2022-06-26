Jade Cargill Trashes Athena as a ‘Mandywannabe’ on Twitter, Athena Compares Jade to a Gremlin

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and new roster member Athena, who are feuding at the moment on television, got into a series of heated tweets over the past two days. Cargill slammed Athena for her attempts at “trying” to look sexier, which drew a response from Athena, comparing Jade Cargill to the lady gremlin, Greta, from Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Jade Cargill initially wrote, “I caught second-hand embarrassment. looks like @AthenaPalmer_FG has been ‘trying’ to be sexier these days.” This prompted Athena to post the tweet with the Greta gif.

Cargill then labeled Athena as a “Mandywannabe” and berated her for getting fired from WWE. Jade Cargill responded, “I can’t even post what I want to post. BUT I WILL CAUSE I DONT GIVE A FUCK. You Mandywannabe. Maybe you should go back to whatever whack gimmick you were rocking with over where you got fired. This isn’t working [email protected]_FG #hateme”

Athena later tweeted back, “[email protected] Man @Jade_Cargill one gif got you that mad… thought you had tougher skin than that. Guess you should just go ahead and put that #TBSChampionship on the line and fight me… you know to prove a point. Hope you’re having a gr8 Saturday I know I am #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha”

Cargill then suggested Athena start paying her dues before getting back to her. She wrote, “No, all this sounds like is that you don’t have a comeback. Maybe your friend will fill in for you again? Put in them ‘dues’ and I’ll think about it. this is MY show. You and alien lady turned ‘woman’ go have a seat. I’ll call you when I want you.”

Athena fired back, “Is the lady that has only had 33 matches telling me to pay my dues? go find a friend who isn’t just kissing your ass and maybe they can help you with these tired ass repetitive tweets of yours cuz girl…. your lack of creativity is showing.”

Jade Cargill then wrote about Athena getting fired from WWE again. She tweeted, “Is this a woman who got FIRED and came to MY company? Yes PAY THEM DUES. Nothing about me is repetitive girl. I’m a fucking star. You will be forgotten when i beat your ass. Are you blind or stupid.”

Athena recently joined AEW last month at Double or Nothing 2022. She was previously released by WWE last November. You can view their series of tweets and exchanges below:

