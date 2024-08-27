– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill discussed how Triple H and Nick Khan have made coming into WWE more comfortable for her. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jade Cargill on how Triple H and Nick Khan have helped her settle into WWE: “I would say like just talking to Paul and talking to Nick Khan, they made it more comfortable for me, like obviously familiar faces always make it comfortable, but prior to being in the wrestling industry in general, I didn’t know anybody. So I came in cold, I came in not knowing like if anything people thought I was probably a stand-in, a model, I don’t know what they thought I was, so if anything I make people uncomfortable.”

On getting advice from CM Punk: “Familiar faces always help out, CM Punk and his advice are always very much sound advice. He doesn’t take anything from anybody and even at AEW, me sitting down and having these conversations with him, it helped out a lot.”

Jade Cargill will be competing this weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin, teaming with Bianca Belair against The Unholy Union for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.