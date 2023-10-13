wrestling / News
Jade Cargill On Site In Tulsa Before SmackDown
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
A new report from PWInsider.com has indicated that Jade Cargill was seen in Tulsa, OK in advance of the season premiere of WWE Friday Night Smackdown this evening. Her most recent appearance before this was at NXT on October 10 and was present for Raw the night before, althought she made no appearance at that event.
