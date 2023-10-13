wrestling / News

Jade Cargill On Site In Tulsa Before SmackDown

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Collision Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

A new report from PWInsider.com has indicated that Jade Cargill was seen in Tulsa, OK in advance of the season premiere of WWE Friday Night Smackdown this evening. Her most recent appearance before this was at NXT on October 10 and was present for Raw the night before, althought she made no appearance at that event.

