Jade Cargill Visits WWE HQ, Teases Move to RAW Brand
October 19, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill revealed that she visited the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday. She also teased that she may end up on the RAW brand. Cargill has been appearing on all three shows since signing with the company last month.
She wrote: “Today was a good day. IDK y’all…red looks so good on me.
