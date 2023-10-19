wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Visits WWE HQ, Teases Move to RAW Brand

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill revealed that she visited the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday. She also teased that she may end up on the RAW brand. Cargill has been appearing on all three shows since signing with the company last month.

She wrote: “Today was a good day. IDK y’all…red looks so good on me.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jade Cargill, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading