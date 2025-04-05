Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at Wrestlemania Sets A Record

As previously reported, Jade Cargill vs. Naomi was added to WWE Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20. The match holds two special distinctions, including a first-ever milestone.

This will be the first time since 2006 that a non-title women’s singles match appeared on the card. That was Wrestlemania 22, where Torrie Wilson beat Candice Michelle in a Playboy pillow fight match.

As that match had a stipulation, that means that Cargill vs. Naomi is the first time a non-title, non-stipulation women’s singles match happens at the event.