Jade Cargill Wants to Know Who Her First Victim in WWE Will Be

– Newly signed WWE talent Jade Cargill has not yet made her debut, but she’s already looking to see who her will be her “first victim” in WWE. Cargill was actively posting on X last night during WWE Raw, which you can see below.

Jade Cargill wrote, “So, fans…who should be my first victim? #WWERaw Cause you ALL KNOW. Jade Cargill is big BIG on charity. #WWERaw Just standing next to me is a blessing! So let me help YOU out. My first victim. #WWERaw”

WWE announced Cargill’s signing with the company last month.

