Jade Cargill Wants to Segue Into Acting After Wrestling Career

– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill discussed wanting to get into acting at some point and work with Marvel Studios. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles. Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone. I know myself and I control the weather, when I’m in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better.”

Jade Cargill returned to AEW last night on Collision, making a surprise return. It was her first appearance since losing the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing last May.