Jade Cargill Says She Was Doing Something Big For The WWE Women’s Division By Eliminating Nia Jax

Jade Cargill had her first in-ring appearance in WWE at the WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday, where she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 28. She even slammed Nia Jax and eliminated her.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo (per Fightful) from Instinct Culture, the former AEW star was asked about her elimination of Jax.

“Of course, I always pose. We know I always pose. I think Nia Jax is one of the strongest women in the locker room. For me to go out there and dominate her and eliminate her, I felt like I was doing something big for the women’s division,” she said.