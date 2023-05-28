Jade Cargill Weighs In On a Match With Kris Statlander

Jade Cargill recently shared her thoughts on a potential match with Kris Statlander when the latter returns from injury. Statlander has been out of action since September due to a torn ACL, and Cargill spoke about a potential matchup with SEScoops’ Ella Jay.

“I think fans like just want to believe in something because they want me to lose so damn bad,” Cargill said. “But I mean, that’s glass woman. If we’re talking sports right now, what coach is gonna put a player in that just came back, with no type of practice, with no type of game? You’re just going to throw her in there and swim? That’s wild to me. That’s just crazy. So, I’m not worried about that. I’ll let her get some reps up and then she can come see me on my time. I’m just so tired of all these women thinking that they can just step to me, ask for a match. I’m just over it. It’s all on my time. I’ve been here for so long, I think I deserve that type of respect and I’m just going to have to get Mark [Sterling] in line about that.”

She continued, “Let me think about it. I don’t want to hurt her. I would rather — let me see what she could do. Let me see if she’s worthy, because I think she needs to get her endurance back and we can go from there. And let’s just make it a good match. Let’s make it a good match. Let me give her time, get her agility up, get her mind together. And then, she can go talk to Mark, and Mark can figure out if it’s worth it, if it’s a money match or if it’s not a money match. Right now, I think the upper card is money matches. That’s where I want to be at, so we’ll see.”

There’s no word as of yet on when Statlander may return to the ring.