Jade Cargill Says She Was Welcomed In WWE Locker When She Arrived

Jade Cargill says there was no hate for her in the WWE women’s locker room when she arrived from AEW. Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 after she made her name in AEW, making appearances on all three brands before she made her debut at the Royal Rumble. Cargill appeared on the 520 Club in the lead-up to SummerSlam and was asked about the reaction in the locker room when she came on board the company.

“It was love,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “They wanted to work with me. They know that. They knew that I came here to get better, and they knew that I came here to be a legend, like there’s nothing else. There’s no other place I’m going to become a legend.”

She continued, “They want to help as much as they can because they want to do nothing but elevate the locker room.”

Cargill battled Tiffany Stratton at WWE SummerSlam night one for the WWE Women’s Championship but came up short, with Stratton retaining her title.