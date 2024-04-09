wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Wins Raw Singles Debut, Note On When Match Took Place
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Jade Cargill picked up a dominant win in her first WWE Raw singles match. The Smackdown star destroyed Chelsea Green in a match on tonight’s show after Green had complained about being off the WrestleMania card. The full match is below.
PWInsider reports that the match was originally scheduled for the first hour after the Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match but was bumped to the third due to the opening segment running long.
FULL MATCH: @Jade_Cargill vs. @ImChelseaGreen
Courtesy of @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/YUJkIFAow7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
