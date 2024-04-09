wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Wins Raw Singles Debut, Note On When Match Took Place

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jade Cargill WWE Raw 4-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jade Cargill picked up a dominant win in her first WWE Raw singles match. The Smackdown star destroyed Chelsea Green in a match on tonight’s show after Green had complained about being off the WrestleMania card. The full match is below.

PWInsider reports that the match was originally scheduled for the first hour after the Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match but was bumped to the third due to the opening segment running long.

