Jade Cargill Says Her Royal Rumble Debut Was ‘Electrifying’
March 30, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Jade Cargill spoke about her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble and how she felt about the crowd’s reaction. Cargill came in at #28 and eliminated three, before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.
She said: “It felt great, electrifying. That’s the word of the night for me. A shock. I didn’t know what I was going to get. I was very elated when I heard the crowd pop and just accept me. I want to see more. It’s literally the debut of a legendary career I’m about to have.“
