WWE News: Jade Cargill Back At Performance Center, Wrestlemania Week Tickets Pre-Sale Happening Now, NXT Highlights

– PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill is back at the Performance Center today after not appearing on recent episodes of WWE TV. She was not at last night’s NXT taping.

– WWE is currently holding a pre-sale for Wrestlemania week events in Philadelphia. The combination ticket can be found here with the code WMWEEK. It incudes Smackdown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 5, NXT Stand and Deliver on April 6 and RAW on April 8.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: