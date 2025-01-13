PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill has returned to the WWE Performance Center, as she was spotted in the ring working out today. It is believed that Cargill is preparing to return to television during Wrestlemania season. Talents typically go to the Performance Center before they return. Cargill was also at the PC last week.

Jade Cargill hasn’t appeared on television since November and was written out of storylines with an off-screen attack. There were reports that she was legitimately injured, but she has been instead on vacation and working on outside entertainment projects.

PWInsider notes that Cargill’s storyline when she returns will follow up on the mystery of who attacked her. There have been two pitches for who was responsible. By Naomi taking Cargill’s spot on the team with Bianca Belair, this means that WWE can change the titles without Belair or Cargill taking a loss. This will keep both strong for Wrestlemania, especially if they intend to wrestle against each other.