wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Back at the WWE Performance Center For Training
January 22, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill was once again at the WWE Performance Center yesterday for training. She is expected to be there for the entire week. Cargill has been absent from WWE TV since November and was written out of storylines with an offscreen attack.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Says He Heard Vince McMahon Tried To Give Dave Chappelle Tips For His Comedy Show
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves Following Deleted Social Media Comments
- More Details on Britt Baker’s AEW Status, Note on Contract Length
- Mark Henry Details Emotional Backstage Moment With Nic Nemeth After TNA Genesis Main Event