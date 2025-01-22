wrestling / News

Jade Cargill Back at the WWE Performance Center For Training

January 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jade Cargill WWE Raw 4-8-24, Kelly Kelly Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill was once again at the WWE Performance Center yesterday for training. She is expected to be there for the entire week. Cargill has been absent from WWE TV since November and was written out of storylines with an offscreen attack.

