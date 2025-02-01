wrestling / News
Note from WWE Royal Rumble on Jade Cargill
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider Elite reports that Jade Cargill is not backstage at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble despite being spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently.
Cargill was last on WWE TV in November, being attacked by a mystery figure which led to her being removed from the WWE Survivor Series Women’s WarGames match. Cargill and Bianca Belair were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time, and Cargill ended up being replaced by Naomi.
