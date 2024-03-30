Jade Cargill Makes WWE Smackdown Roster Debut, Says ‘The Storm Has Arrived’

Jade Cargill has made her official debut on the WWE Smackdown roster. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown saw Cargill appear as an official member of the roster for the first time, with Nick Aldis introducing her. You can see clips below.

During her promo, Cargill said that it was “about damn time” and noted that while WWE has the one of best female rosters in the world, they are not her. She then referenced one of her most popular cosplays, noting that “The storm has arrived.”

Cargill signed with the company in September of last year and made appearances on all three brands before she had her first in-ring appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble.