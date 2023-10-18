wrestling / News
Various News: Jade Cargill In New York Today, Latest WWE The Bump, Taya Valkyrie Dresses As The Hamburglar
October 18, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill was spotted in New York City earlier today.
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Austin Theory, Grayson Waller and Adam Pearce.
– Taya Valkyrie recently cosplayed as the Hamburglar and you can see a photo below.
🍔 Stole your happy meal….
more photos at https://t.co/fPih2LceIG
📸 by Justin Cotterell
Set design by April Dais pic.twitter.com/7Aa6C5VC2J
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 17, 2023