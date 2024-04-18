Jade Cargill On Her WWE Building To Her Appearances, Says WrestleMania Wasn’t In The Plan

Jade Cargill recently discussed how WWE has been using her sporadically, noting that her WrestleMania 40 match wasn’t “in the plan.” Cargill made occasional appearances on WWE after signing last September but only competed at the Royal Rumble before WrestleMania, where she teamed with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL. She spoke with the Babyfaces Podcast about how she’s been used, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On her WrestleMania match: “We had a plan, we stuck to the plan. Mania was never in the plan; it was just sprung up on me. Working with Bianca has been a dream because this is someone that everyone pinned against each other. Everyone wanted to see us more against one another rather than working with one another.”

On how WWE has used her: “Like I told everybody, just trust the plan. Best believe, everything is written. They have things planned out for weeks and months in advance. Everybody stay patient. As well with the things I’m doing right now, there is a plan to everything we’re doing. You don’t think all this is thought out? Especially with me, they want to present me in the best way possible, like they have been doing. They want me to go out there and excel and kill the business because they know I can do that and they are trusting to put me out there to do these things. It’s been great. They follow through with the plan. I have a great relationship with Nick [unclear if Nick Aldis or Nick Khan] and Paul [Paul Levesque]. We’re sticking to the plan.”