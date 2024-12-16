Ring Announcer Jade Chung Reportedly Exits TNA Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Jade Chung, who has been working as the ring announcer for TNA Wrestling, has decided not to sign a new deal. She told TNA officials in Atlanta this past weekend that she would be leaving. Her current deal is expected to expire at the end of the year and TNA approached her about signing a new one.

As there are no more TNA dates in 2024, that means this weekend was her last with the company. She was saying goodbye to several people at the TV taping on Saturday. Chung is the wife of Josh Alexander, who has a contract expiring in February 2025. Alexander previously said he wanted to see what he could do as a free agent. Some in TNA noted that Chung leaving is a sign that Alexander is also gonna leave.