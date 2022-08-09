Jaden Newman Discusses His Scenic City Invitational 2022 Tournament Win

– Fightfu’s Stephen Jensen recently spoke to Jaden Newman on winning the Scenic City Invitational 2022. Below are some highlights.

Jaden Newman on winning the tournament: “It’s going great. I’m the crowned king of the Scenic City now. Uncrowned no more. Do you remember when we were sitting up there at the top of the gym, we were looking down on the tournament and I told you that one day, I was going to be in that ring and I was going to win. I did it. Three years later.”

On his reaction to the win: It’s really weird. A lot of the fanbase has been super supportive, especially the out of town people. It’s not just been treated like, ‘Oh, the local hometown guy got it.’ No, one of the best wrestlers in the world won a very prestigious tournament. That means a lot to me because I feel I’ve done a lot to show that I’m not only just a local guy. I do a lot for the Chattanooga area with TWE Chattanooga, my peers, my students, and my partners, but I have worked so hard to establish myself as one of the best wrestlers in the world. To get that respect from peers, fans, alike, it’s amazing. It means the world to me that they took it in so well and it was accepted.”

The tournament took place over Aug. 5-6 at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Chatanooga, Tennessee.