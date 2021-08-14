Jahmale Hepburn Passes Away – Chris Hero, Bronson Reed, & More Comment on Video Sharer’s Passing

Jahmale Hepburn, who became well known in wrestling circles for sharing NJPW with international audiences as RealHero12089, has passed away. Chris Hero announced that Hepburn had passed away over last weekend.

As RealHero12089, Hepburn was reponsible for the RealHeroArchive, in which he shared video of Japanese wrestling at a time when NJPW wasn’t available outside of Japan. He posted videos to Daily Motion, and later YouTube and Vimeo, which allowed people who had not seen Japanese wrestling content to discover and watch.

Hepburn’s passing drew notices from Hero, Reed, AJ Gray, World Famous CB, Gran Akuma, and Vinnie Massaro, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Hepburn.

I’m shocked and brokenhearted to tell you that our friend Jahmale Hepburn, otherwise known as @RealHero12089, passed away over the weekend. Jahmale was smart, funny and he was SO devoted to finding & sharing rare wrestling footage to the world. — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) August 13, 2021

His brother Leroy wants to send the family’s love to the wrestling community. We’re gonna miss him, we’re gonna miss his work, and I’m even going to miss him giving me a hard time when the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils. RIP Jahmale. — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) August 13, 2021

RIP @RealHero12089 Thank you for your friendship, the chats about wrestling, hip hop, basketball and politics. It meant a lot. — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 13, 2021

RIP @RealHero12089 Man that was the homie…. He always would just send me mad messages of encouragement at random times…. This one sucks… — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) August 13, 2021

RIP @RealHero12089 dude was an incredible help to all of us in the wrestling business. Your legacy won’t be forgotten. 🙏🏾 — The World Famous CB (@CheeseburgerROH) August 13, 2021

Your favorite wrestlers probably watch everything, and they're probably influenced by everything they watch. @RealHero12089 did so much to help them do that. As a wrestler who did borderline obsessive tape study, I can confirm that the man lived up to the name "Real Hero". https://t.co/D7DWM3O6zq — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) August 13, 2021