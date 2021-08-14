wrestling / News

Jahmale Hepburn Passes Away – Chris Hero, Bronson Reed, & More Comment on Video Sharer’s Passing

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jahmale Hepburn, who became well known in wrestling circles for sharing NJPW with international audiences as RealHero12089, has passed away. Chris Hero announced that Hepburn had passed away over last weekend.

As RealHero12089, Hepburn was reponsible for the RealHeroArchive, in which he shared video of Japanese wrestling at a time when NJPW wasn’t available outside of Japan. He posted videos to Daily Motion, and later YouTube and Vimeo, which allowed people who had not seen Japanese wrestling content to discover and watch.

Hepburn’s passing drew notices from Hero, Reed, AJ Gray, World Famous CB, Gran Akuma, and Vinnie Massaro, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Hepburn.

