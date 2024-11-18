Jaida Parker Names Bayley As Her Dream Opponent, Reacts To Bianca Belair Comparison

Jaida Parker has Bayley on the top of her list of wanted opponents. The WWE NXT star was a guest on WWE Die Woche recently and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On her ideal opponent: “I’d have to say Bayley. Bayley can go…To me, she’s top of the totem pole. Regardless of what anybody says, to me, she’s top, because she’s been around for so long. And her impact with this women’s division and in this company is untouchable. Can nobody deny her. So I’m like ‘Okay. Let me see what you can bring out of me. Let me see what I can bring out of you.’ And I love that, because I know she’ll push me. And I would just love to be able to be in the ring with her.”

On being compared to Bianca Belair: “That’s a blessing. I’m just like thank you. I would never be mad at that, I can’t feel no type of way but- okay, you see my potential in that, and her potential in ‘NXT’ brought her to where she is right now on the main roster. So, if you’re comparing me to that, God bless you. Thank you… If she got there, and the impact that she’s had on this company, I can only imagine the impact that I’m going to have on this company when I decide- or whenever they decide to bring me up there. If I get to where she is then we gonna have to see it face-to-face one day, hopefully.”