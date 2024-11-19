– During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed what motivates her, the NXT women’s division, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jaida Parker on being motivated by the competition in NXT: “It motivates me every day because, to me, they’re not competition because it’s me against me, but I know I don’t want them getting in my way. I see how well they’re doing. I’m like, okay, let me top you. You won’t outwork me. You won’t out-hustle me, you won’t out-grind me, and I make sure of that every single day. So I love the competition because it’s like a fire for me. But at the same time, you’re gonna get what’s coming to you if you get in my way.”

On fans saying NXT has the best women’s division: “Thank you, first of all. Second of all, I do believe we have a very, very, very strong division because there’s all around talent. You have me, you have Lola, you have ZARIA, Stephanie [Vaquer], Giulia. You can pick from anything in a bag, and you’re gonna get a top performer. But at the same time, you have the girls in main roster, and they help us when they come down here. So yes, NXT is very, very strong, but we wouldn’t be as strong as we are if it weren’t for the women before us.”

Jaida Parker will be in action on tonight’s WWE NXT. She faces Stephanie Vaquer in a qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.