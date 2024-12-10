– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed how the NXT women’s division commands the spotlight. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Exactly what you just said, we are commanding everything because the women that were here before us went through hell and high waters for us to be where we are right now, so we have no choice but to show them, and take the opportunity that they had and just go for the stars with it. We have to take advantage of that because if not, they did all of that for nothing.”

Jaida Parker was defeated by Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match last Saturday on NXT Deadline. The show was broadcast live on Peacock.