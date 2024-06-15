– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed getting advice from the likes of Shawn Michaels and more in NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jaida Parker on advice from Shawn Michaels for her first Ladder Match: “The minute you start [thinking] ‘Well I can’t do this,’ is the minute that someone gets hurt. We don’t want nobody getting hurt. I mean at the end of the day, yeah, I’m going to run through people, because that’s my title at the end of the day. But I don’t want to be the reason for somebody else getting hurt. It’s just being fearless. You can’t second guess yourself, because the minute you second guess yourself, it goes downhill from there and you don’t want to do anything.”

On the main roster Superstars who visit NXT: “I always go by, ‘I have two eyes and two ears and one mouth’ for a reason. I have to listen, look, and observe. I don’t have to talk all the time. So when I observe them and see how they work and listen to their advice at the same time and put two and two together, it’s a wrap.”

Parker competed in the Six-Way ladder Match for the NXT Women’s North American Title at NXT Battleground. Kelani Jordan won the match to become the inaugural Women’s North American Champion last Sunday.