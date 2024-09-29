Jaida Parker Says Jade Cargill Is Her #1 Dream Opponent

Jaida Parker says she’d love to get the chance to face Jade Cargill in the ring. The NXT star spoke with Good Karma Wrestling recently and during the conversation she was asked about a possible match with the WWE Smackdown star, naming it as a dream scenario for her.

“That is like a milestone for me, if I put that in the right word,” Parker said (per Fightful). “But that would be a milestone because I see where she came from and I’m like, ‘Oh, you was just down the road, you know?’ I see the star that she created herself to be. I can’t do nothing but respect that.”

Parker continued, “When she came down the PC, she’s so willing to learn, she’s hungry, you know? That made the hunger in me grow because I’m like, yeah, let’s go. I may not be a work of art that she is right now because she’s like an action figure. But I want to be able to get there and to stand across from her and be like, ‘I made it. I did it.’ Her, Bianca [Belair], Natalya, all of them. But she’s number one for me right now.”

Cargill is the current co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Bianca Belair.