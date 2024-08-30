Jaida Parker Wants a Match With Jordynne Grace In TNA, Grace Offers To Fly Her Out

Jaida Parker says she’s waiting on a plane ticket to face Jordynne Grace in TNA, and Grace is willing to provide it. Parker spoke with MuscleManMalcom for a recent interview ahead of her match with Roxanne Perez at NXT No Mercy, and during the interview she was asked about the notion of answering an open challenge from Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

“I’m waiting on my plane ticket,” Parker said (per Fightful). “Because she thought I forgot when I ran into her. [OTM] were getting ready for our little six-man mix tag. It was before the Ladder Match [at NXT Battleground], and she tried to tell Michin to handle that.”

She continued, “Well, ‘that’ has a name, and it’s Jaida Parker, and you’re gonna get real familiar with her, real familiar… she looks amazing. Sweet person. But, you got something I want, and that’s that gold.”

Grace replied to the comments on Twitter, writing:

“I’ll fly you out myself, drop me your government name and DOB”