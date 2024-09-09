Jaida Parker On Her Street Fight With Michin, Says They Still Have Beef

Jaida Parker says her rivalry with Michin isn’t yet resolved. The WWE NXT star had a rivalry with Michin that was part of OTM’s feud with The O.C. Parker spoke about the feud with Under the Ring, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her issues with Michin: “To this day, I say that she’s the reason why I wasn’t able to climb the ladder [at Battleground]. Me and her still got beef. But that ladder match was insane to me, in the best way possible, because us six women in there, we set history. Kelani Jordan won it and she deserved to win it, but we all set history in there, because that is the first Women’s North American Title that NXT has ever had, or WWE in general.”

On her Street Fight with Michin: “[Michin] is a hell of a competitor, but I’m just glad we had that street fight because she brought it out of me. She brought like the beast out of Jaida Parker, I’ll give her that.”