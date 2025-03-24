Jaida Parker Recalls Main Roster Debut In Women’s Royal Rumble

Jaida Parker ended up debuting on the main roster in this year’s Women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, an experience she recently discussed on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the moment: “I tried to hold back all the tears that I had built up because it has not been an easy journey at all. There are days where you question everything, and you question yourself. For me to get that reassurance, I told my momma, ‘You can’t tell me god ain’t real. You can’t because there’s no way in hell that I can go through all these trials and tribulations and still end up on top. That ain’t nothing but god,'” she said. “[I told myself] This is my chance to show the world, the WWE Universe, in front of those fans and millions of people tuning in, who the hell Jaida Parker is, and that’s exactly what I did.”

On a special moment in the bout: “I was just embracing that moment because a lot of people can’t say they’ve ever had that moment with them,” she said. “I’m always praising them because they are the black women that I look up to. I can’t speak for everybody else but seeing them come up in this industry, and how long they’ve been in this industry, it’s not only inspirational but it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m trying to make my idols become my rivals.'”