– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, Jaida Parker picked up a win over Jazmyn Nyx, but then she was on the receiving end of a beatdown by Fatal Influence. Parker later commented on the attack after the show in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Parker stated, “I am pissed off because what Fatal Influence feels to realize it took three of them to take down one of me after my match break. Now, what they also fail to realize is Jaida Parker will always get her look back, we cool?” You can view that clip below.