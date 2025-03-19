In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), Jaida Parker spoke about why Serena Williams is a role model to her, as she’s looked up to her since high school.

Jaida Parker said: “Legend. A legend. I’ve looked up to her since high school, since when I can remember. From seeing her do her little crip walk at the [Super Bowl] to her little tennis matches, you know what I’m saying, to her being a role model for her daughters and her children. She is a definition of a true role model besides Bayley. She is so inspirational to me that I wouldn’t know where I would be if I didn’t decide to adapt my mindset to the way her mindset was. She pushes me, even though she don’t even know me. I know her and she’s an inspiration to me.”