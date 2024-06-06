– During a recent edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show, Jaida Parker issued a warning to Michin ahead of the upcoming Ladder match for the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT Battleground. Parker directed the following comments at Michin (via Fightful):

“First on my list is Michin. You’re not just gonna come back down here and think you run something, you had your time up there. We a whole different generation down here. Like I told her last night, this is Jaida Parker’s time. I gave her a warning — not a warning, it’s a promise. You touch my title I’m gonna whoop your ass black and blue, that’s just that.”

The Ladder Match for the new title goes down on Sunday, June 9. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. NXT Battleground will be broadcast live on Peacock.