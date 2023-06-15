Jakara Jackson Recalls Her First Week of Bumping, Says It Hurt Worse Than Car Accidents

Jakara Jackson recently discussed her experience taking bumps for her first week in training. The NXT star talked about the matter during her appearance in Dr. Beau Hightower’s latest video, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On taking her first bumps in training: “You see people falling, bumping on them, and what not and you’re like ‘Okay, it’s got to be trampolines.’ No! To my surprise, in the developmental and what not, we get experience with building rings and what not. They’re made out of steel and wood. When we’re bumping, that’s what we’re bumping on.”

On getting used to the bumps: “When I first started hitting the ropes, you’re just not used to it. That was a little painful. I feel when your body is getting introduced to anything, in the first stages of anything you’re learning, it’s gonna hurt. Honestly, the very first week after bumping, they tell you ‘You’re going to feel like you’re in a car accident.’ I truly felt like I went through something traumatic … If I had to describe it, I guess, it’s worse than any car accident I’ve been in.”