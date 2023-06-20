Jakara Jackson on Working With Her Best Friend Nikkita Lyons

– During a recent chat with Dr. Beau Hightower, WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson discussed teaming with Nikkita Lyons in NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jakara Jackson on teaming with Nikkita Lyons: “So I’m definitely gonna say my best friend Nikkita. She’s been awesome to work with. For me, I feel like when you’re working with your friend, it’s better because you guys can trust each other, and you’re gonna give each other 100%, you know what I mean? Not to say you wouldn’t with anybody else, but you guys know each other. So it’s just gonna be better chemistry.”

On the wrestlers she’s worked with: “I feel like every single person that I have worked with is amazing. To be honest, I have had no bad experiences, thankfully. So I’m very grateful. I’m thankful.”