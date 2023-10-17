Jakara Jackson Not Cleared, Pulled From NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Jakara Jackson out of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament due to an apparent injury. The WWE NXT Twitter account announced on Monday that Jackson, who was set to face Arianna Grace in the first round of the tournament, is not cleared and has withdrawn from the tournament. She will be replaced by Brinley Reece.

Reece reposted the announcement, writing:

“I’m ready to show the world what Brinley Reece is all about “