Jakara Jackson Reveals Broken Bone Injury

– In a post on her Instagram Stories, WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson confirmed she suffered a type of broken bone injury. As previously reported, Jackson was pulled from the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament earlier this week since she was not medically cleared. As a result, she withdrew from her scheduled first round matchup with Arianna Grace.

The images Jackson share show her left arm in a cast. You can see one of them that was shared on X below: