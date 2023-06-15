Jakara Jackson Credits Zelina Vega With Helping Her In WWE

Jakara Jackson has had the chance to learn from several people during her time in WWE so far, and she credits Zelina Vega with helping her out. Jackson is part of Noam Dar’s Meta-Four in NXT and during a video from chiropractor Dr. Beau Hightower, Jackson talked about how she’s spoken with Vega (among others) and received advice.

“So I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Zelina Vega,” Jackson said (per Fightful). “She’s one person that I most definitely have had opportunities to chat with, and she’s definitely put me on game with a lot of this. She’s helped a girl out, you know? I’ve met with Bianca [Belair] once. She’s awesome. Where I work, you run into a lot of people, and it’s mostly in passing, so like, I’ve just been able to say hi to people mostly.”