WWE News: Jake Atlas Calls Out Karrion Kross, Promo For NXT Takeover XXX
– Jake Atlas is looking for a fight with Karrion Kross. The NXT star posted to Twitter replying to a tweet by The Bump about Kross kicking off tonight’s show against Danny Burch and called Kross out, as you can see below:
Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting. https://t.co/Qz5sAFFSOl
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) August 12, 2020
– WWE posted a promo for NXT Takeover XXX that you can see below:
🎵 Same rise and fall
Who cares at all?
Seduced by fame
A moth into the flame! 🎵
We're ready for all the madness at #NXTTakeOver XXX on Saturday, August 22, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on @WWENetwork! @USA_Network #WWENXT @Metallica pic.twitter.com/73pEXHfJNa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 12, 2020
