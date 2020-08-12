wrestling / News

WWE News: Jake Atlas Calls Out Karrion Kross, Promo For NXT Takeover XXX

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Atlas WWE

– Jake Atlas is looking for a fight with Karrion Kross. The NXT star posted to Twitter replying to a tweet by The Bump about Kross kicking off tonight’s show against Danny Burch and called Kross out, as you can see below:

– WWE posted a promo for NXT Takeover XXX that you can see below:

